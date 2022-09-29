Singapore envoy Calls on Prince of Arcot

The Hindu Bureau September 29, 2022 20:27 IST

The new Consul-General of Singapore in Chennai, Pang Tze Chiang Egdar, along with his wife, made a courtesy call on the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at his ancestral home, Amir Mahal, in the city, on Thursday afternoon. The Consul General was impressed to learn about the rich history of the ancestors of the Prince and their contribution to society as the then sovereign rulers of this part of the country during the 18th and 19th century, according to a release. The Nawab praised Singapore as a peaceful nation and its people for their democratic values and non-controversial policies, it added.