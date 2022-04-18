Singapore envoy calls on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat here on Monday.
Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.
