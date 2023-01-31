ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore diplomat calls on Assembly Speaker, Minister

January 31, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Singapore’s Consul-General Edgar Pang called on the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly M. Appavu in Chennai on Monday. He also met Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on the Secretariat campus.

