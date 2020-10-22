Tamil Nadu

Singapore delegation meets O. Panneerselvam

Economic relationship between Singapore and Tamil Nadu is yet to achieve its full potential and the two can partner each other in initiatives and investments in various areas, providing greater depth and meaning to their traditional ties, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a delegation of Singapore officials led by its High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, Mr. Panneerselvam said Singapore can bring its expertise to Tamil Nadu on key projects such as the development of a Fin-Tech City in Chennai, industrial parks, nodes and clusters including part of the Madurai-Thoothukudi industrial corridor and ports along the State’s coastline.

He said there can be greater collaboration in provision of urban infrastructure and services including intelligent transport solutions, waste water management, desalination, affordable housing, tourism related projects, skill development and entrepreneurship development initiatives, among others.

