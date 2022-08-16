Singapore Consul General calls on CM
CHENNAI Singapore Consul General in Chennai Edgar Pang Tze Chiang called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secetariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.
