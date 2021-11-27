Sing ‘Tamil thai vazhthu’ at all functions, Ponmudi tells IIT-M

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 23:18 IST

Minister upset that it was not sung during the convocation

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi has asked the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to ensure that ‘Tamil thai vazhthu’, the State’s invocation song, is sung at all functions in the institution.

In a letter to Institute director Bhaskar Ramamurthi, the Minister said: “It is disheartening to learn that in the recently concluded convocation, the State invocation song ‘Tamil thai vazhthu’ was not sung.” This was a deviation from “well-established protocol”.

The Institute held its 58th convocation on Nov. 20. The Minister pointed out that it was established in 250 hectares of land provided by the State government. Since then the government had been contributing “through various means for the growth and development of the institution and the present government is also very keen in continuing the same support”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ponmudi pointed out that the director had written to the Higher Education secretary seeking ₹1 crore from the State government to establish a national facility for cryo-electron microscopy, and the request was under examination.

The Minister said, “I would like to point out that the invocation song is sung in all State and Central government functions in Tamil Nadu, including functions where higher dignitaries, like the President of lndia and Prime Minister participate. I, therefore, request you to ensure that the ‘Tamil thai vazhthu’ invocation is sung in all the functions of the institution including convocation in future.”