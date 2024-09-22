Simultaneous polls are dangerous for India: Kamal Haasan

MNM president Kamal Haasan on Saturday called the Centre’s plan to conduct simultaneous elections to Parliament and State Assemblies flawed and dangerous for the country. Delivering an address at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai, he said: “The concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is dangerous for India. Several countries in Europe attempted to hold such simultaneous polls in the past, and the scars still remain... Voters should be given proper time to think and choose their representatives.” His comments come in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet’s approval to the recommendations of the high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel had proposed simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies as the first step, and to the local bodies within 100 days of the general election in the next phase. The MNM also passed a resolution opposing ‘one nation, one election’.

The party also passed resolutions urging the Centre to conduct a nationwide caste census; implement the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan committee on the minimum support price for farmers; and undertake the delimitation exercise only after broad consensus. In other resolutions, it condemned the Sri Lankan Navy for the alleged attacks on Tamil fishermen at the Palk Bay, and called for strengthening grama sabhas and areas sabhas, and expanding the party base.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated Mr. Haasan on his election as the MNM president. “I congratulate my friend Kamal Haasan, who has faith in equality, on his election as the party president. Let his political journey reach new destinations...,” he said.