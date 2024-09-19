A day after the Union Cabinet approved the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday (September 19, 2024) said it was an “impractical proposition” that ignored the complexities of India’s diverse electoral system and that it undermined federalism.

“It is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities. It will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance,” Mr. Stalin contended in a social media post.

The entire proposal, he said, was “simply a move to satisfy the BJP’s ego”, but they will never be able to implement it. India’s democracy cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party, the DMK president said.

“[The] Union government should address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise and equitable distribution of resources to States instead of wasting energy on these diversionary tactics,” Mr. Stalin said.

