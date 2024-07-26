SIMS Hospital holds awareness event on skin donation

SIMS Hospital conducted a 10-day awareness programme on skin donation on Wednesday to mark World Plastic Surgery Day (July 15).

As part of the programme, free consultations, training sessions for young doctors, quizzes, and poster and short film contests were organised. Filmmaker Ramesh Khanna distributed prizes to the winners.

Director K. Sridhar and Joint Director R. Krishnamoorthy of the Institute of Craniofacial, Aesthetic, and Plastic Surgery (ICAPS) at the hospital were at the forefront of the awareness programme. Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on plastic surgeon G. Karthikeyan on the occasion.