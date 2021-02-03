Tamil Nadu

Silver ornaments worth over ₹50 lakh seized from passenger at Salem railway station

A passenger at the Salem Railway Junction who was carrying 80 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹57.80 lakh without valid documents was handed over to the tax officials here in the late hours of Tuesday.

At 5.40 p.m. on Tuesday, constables, S. Chandramohan and K.P. Abhilash noticed a person with four bags at platform number five moving in a suspicious manner. They intercepted the person and held inquiries. He was identified as R.B. Senthil Kumar (49) of Shevapet who was waiting to board Train Number 02512 Kochuveli Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Superfast Festival Special. He told the constables that he was carrying silver ornaments from his shop, but did not produce any valid documents for transporting the ornaments.

The constables took him and the bags to the RPF Post and alerted S. Ravikumar, Sales Tax Officer, Roving Squad, Salem. The bags were opened and officials found the ornaments weighing 80 kg, worth ₹57.60 lakh. His statement was recorded in the presence of two independent witnesses and the bags were seized by the squad. Sources said that as per the Goods and Services Law, he will be fined ₹3,45,600 and further legal action will be initiated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 5:20:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/silver-ornaments-worth-over-50-lakh-seized-from-passenger-at-salem-railway-station/article33740440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY