Silver ornaments worth over ₹50 lakh seized from passenger at Salem railway station

Officials said the 49-year-old man, who had the ornaments, did not have valid documents

A passenger at the Salem Railway Junction who was carrying 80 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹57.80 lakh without valid documents was handed over to the tax officials here in the late hours of Tuesday.

At 5.40 p.m. on Tuesday, constables, S. Chandramohan and K.P. Abhilash noticed a person with four bags at platform number five moving in a suspicious manner. They intercepted the person and held inquiries. He was identified as R.B. Senthil Kumar (49) of Shevapet who was waiting to board Train Number 02512 Kochuveli Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Superfast Festival Special. He told the constables that he was carrying silver ornaments from his shop, but did not produce any valid documents for transporting the ornaments.

The constables took him and the bags to the RPF Post and alerted S. Ravikumar, Sales Tax Officer, Roving Squad, Salem. The bags were opened and officials found the ornaments weighing 80 kg, worth ₹57.60 lakh. His statement was recorded in the presence of two independent witnesses and the bags were seized by the squad. Sources said that as per the Goods and Services Law, he will be fined ₹3,45,600 and further legal action will be initiated.