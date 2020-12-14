Silver Beach to be open from today

Pichavaram mangroves in Killai, near Chidambaram, reopened to tourists last week

The Silver Beach in Cuddalore will be thrown open to visitors from Monday in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

An official said that the district administration permitted reopening of the beach after nearly eight months on the condition that all necessary precautions would be taken by the authorities concerned.

Visitors would be allowed only after checking their body temperature and hand sanitisation.

The Cuddalore municipality has planned a mass clean-up drive on the beach on Monday.

The restrooms would also be cleaned.

The children’s park in the beach would be reopened and visitors would have to wear masks, follow physical distancing and use hand sanitisers at regular intervals, the official added.

However, traders said that Cyclone Nivar and incessant rains during the north-east monsoon had damaged the makeshift shops on the beach.

Assistance to traders

“Most of the traders will be unable to reopen the shops. A number of shops have been inundated and heavily damaged. The COVID-19 necessitated lockdown has already affected our business and the government should extend financial assistance to traders to enable us reopen the shops and carry out repairs”, a trader said.

The Pichavaram mangroves in Killai near Chidambaram, a popular hangout among tourists and said to be the second largest in the world, reopened for tourists last week.