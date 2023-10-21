Silicon photonics research centre launched

October 21, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

A silicon photonics research centre of excellence has come up in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Silicon Photonics is vital for many advanced technologies, including 5G and future networks, quantum computation, quantum key neural network distribution and artificial intelligence.

The centre has set a target to achieve self-sufficiency and drive product commercialisation through start-ups.

The centre has been established with funding from Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and was commissioned by its Secretary S. Krishnan, on Friday.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the centre is an outcome of extensive research and development for over nearly two decades. The substantial funding by MeitY had helped to consolidate indigenously developed silicon photonics technology at the institute.

