HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silicon photonics research centre launched

Silicon Photonics is vital for many advanced technologies, including 5G and future networks, quantum computation, quantum key neural network distribution and artificial intelligence

October 21, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The centre has been established with funding from Ministry of electronics and information technology and was commissioned by its Secretary S. Krishnan, on Friday.

The centre has been established with funding from Ministry of electronics and information technology and was commissioned by its Secretary S. Krishnan, on Friday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A silicon photonics research centre of excellence has come up in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Silicon Photonics is vital for many advanced technologies, including 5G and future networks, quantum computation, quantum key neural network distribution and artificial intelligence.

The centre has set a target to achieve self-sufficiency and drive product commercialisation through start-ups.

The centre has been established with funding from Ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and was commissioned by its Secretary S. Krishnan, on Friday.

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the centre is an outcome of extensive research and development for over nearly two decades. The substantial funding by MeitY had helped to consolidate indigenously developed silicon photonics technology at the institute.

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.