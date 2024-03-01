ADVERTISEMENT

Silent disco, stand-up comedy, G.V. Prakash performance enthral audience at VIT’s Riviera 2024

March 01, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VELLORE

Events lined up to entertain students from diverse backgrounds at the cultural and sports carnival under way at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

The Hindu Bureau

Students performing on the 2nd day of Riviera 2024, an international sports and cultural fest, held at VIT, Vellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Stand-up comedy, a dance party with headphones for individuals, musician-cum-actor G.V. Prakash’s melodies enthralled young audience on Day-2 of Riviera 2024, the cultural and sports carnival of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, on Friday.

In The Joke’s on You event, a fun-filled comedy with hilarious punchlines entertained by artists Aaditya Kulshreshth and Kumar Varun, jokes were mostly in Hindi and English, bringing together students from diverse backgrounds to enjoy the fun. In the same vein, Unarv 3.0 was another stand-up comedy by Malayalam artists led by Job Kurian.

The VIT’s Chitram event provided artists from Telugu film industry a platform to display their talents in vocal, musical and cultural streams. Artists, including Harika Narayan, Saketh Komanduri and Mouli Tanuj Prasanth enthralled the audience with their abilities.

Students also took part in another event — Silent Disco, in which participants danced to music, they listened to, on wireless headphones. Rather than using a speaker system, music was transmitted to wireless headphones worn by the participants. The event was multilingual promoting diverse cultures.

The PaintBall Arena — It was a friendly paintball match with proper safety gear and equipment. Two teams with five participants in each played the match.

Later in the day, Kollywood musician and actor G.V. Prakash and the Pineapple Express team performed as part of the pro-show of Riviera 2024.

