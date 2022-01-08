Silambu Express makes unscheduled stop near Aruppukottai

MADURAI

08 January 2022 20:21 IST

Chennai-Shencottah Silambu Express made an unscheduled stop near Aruppukottai railway station for about three hours early on Saturday morning.

According to railway sources, the tri-weekly train, which left Chennai at 8.25 p.m. on Friday, reached Thottiankulam near Aruppukottai railway station at around 5.45 a.m. on Saturday. An eye witness said the alert loco pilot stopped the train after he spotted long electric wires that got snapped over the roof of the engine. After alerted, technical staff and senior officials arrived at the spot and commenced the operation to remove the wires.

Meanwhile, some passengers alighted from the train, got into private vehicles after trekking some distance and proceeded to Aruppukottai.

After about three hours, when the wires were completely removed, the train was allowed to proceed towards Shencottah.

A senior official in the Railway Division said they would conduct an investigation. Electrification works were under way between Manamadurai and Virudhunagar via Aruppukottai.

Meanwhile, a train bound for Tiruchi from Virudhunagar was detained at Aruppukottai for about two hours. After Silambu Express was cleared, the train proceeding to Tiruchi was cleared, officials said.