‘Silambam recognised by Centre’

Silambam, an Indian martial art developed by Tamils, has been recognised under the ‘Promotion of inclusiveness through sports’ initiative of the ‘Khelo India’ programme of the the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan said on Saturday.

“The recognition of Silambam, a martial art of the Tamils, by the Union government is a matter of pride to the Tamil community,” he said. The State government has sought for a recognition from the Union government on the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said. The State has requested the Sports Development Authority of India to include Silambam in the list of tribal sports, and take steps for its development, the Minister said.

The State is taking steps to make Silambam eligible for consideration under the 3% sports quota. It is also expediting work to set up a Silambam training centre at a cost of ₹1.60 crore, according to the policy note of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.


