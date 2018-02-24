Rajinikanth teams up with Karthik Subbaraj for his next

In a surprise development, Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures announced that it will produce a film starring actor Rajinikanth in the lead.

The big-budget film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. With Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala and director Shankar’s 2.0 — already lined up for release in April and August (likely), the untitled project is likely to release early next year.

The new development comes in the wake of the long-pending announcement made by Mr. Rajinikanth in December last year that he would start a political party and contest the next State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to rumours that the untitled film could feature heavy-duty politics, sources close to actor Rajinikanth say that the film will not be an ‘overtly political’ film.

“Just because he has announced his intention to enter politics, this film won’t be a political film. Sun Pictures have been requesting the ‘superstar’ for a long time to do a film and this project clicked. There is nothing more to it,” says an acquaintance of the actor.

It is also believed that the actor would continue to focus his attention on politics and continue to build his political party at the grassroots level.

Significantly, Sun Pictures had recently announced that they would be producing actor Vijay’s 62nd film, which will be directed by A.R. Murugadoss.