Significant projects coming up

01 January 2021 01:12 IST

Neeraj Mittal, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu

As 2020 will be remembered for COVID-19, the year 2021 opens with hope that vaccines will help propel recovery of the global economy, and help it get back to pre-pandemic levels.

In Tamil Nadu, 2021 will see the fructification of a lot of ground-breaking projects, which will attract high-tech investments.

With large-scale investment proposals lined up to be signed in January, Tamil Nadu will continue to remain the most preferred investment destination.

With 82% MoUs turning into actual projects in the last 10 years in the State, the buoyant conversion rates will bring in much larger investments in the new year.

Global outreach initiatives of 2020 by Guidance Tamil Nadu will continue to attract more inbound delegations in 2021, as travel opens up.

Sunrise and emerging sectors like aerospace and defence, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, heavy engineering and solar energy and R&D will get a huge thrust.

The ‘Yaadum Oorae’ initiative will connect Tamil Nadu’s economy with the global Tamil diaspora, and bring them home.