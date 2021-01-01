Significant projects coming up

Neeraj Mittal, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu
As 2020 will be remembered for COVID-19, the year 2021 opens with hope that vaccines will help propel recovery of the global economy, and help it get back to pre-pandemic levels.
In Tamil Nadu, 2021 will see the fructification of a lot of ground-breaking projects, which will attract high-tech investments.
With large-scale investment proposals lined up to be signed in January, Tamil Nadu will continue to remain the most preferred investment destination.
With 82% MoUs turning into actual projects in the last 10 years in the State, the buoyant conversion rates will bring in much larger investments in the new year.
Global outreach initiatives of 2020 by Guidance Tamil Nadu will continue to attract more inbound delegations in 2021, as travel opens up.
Sunrise and emerging sectors like aerospace and defence, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, heavy engineering and solar energy and R&D will get a huge thrust.
The ‘Yaadum Oorae’ initiative will connect Tamil Nadu’s economy with the global Tamil diaspora, and bring them home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath