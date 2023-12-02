ADVERTISEMENT

Signature campaign pressing for Dalit rights concludes

December 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives receiving signatures from veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu at his residence on Saturday. 

A signature campaign to press for a 12-point charter of demands, including seeking a special legislation to prevent honour killings concluded, with representatives receiving signatures from veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu at his residence on Saturday.

The campaign was to take to people the charter of 12 demands raised at a summit on Dalits held in Hyderabad in August. The signature collected would be sent to the President of India. Ten leaders, who were elected in the Hyderabad summit, will lead a ‘Dalit march’ to the Parliament on December 4.

CPI(M) executive committee member P Sampath, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front general secretary Samuel Raj were present among others.

