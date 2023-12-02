Signature campaign pressing for Dalit rights concludes

December 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A signature campaign to press for a 12-point charter of demands, including seeking a special legislation to prevent honour killings concluded, with representatives receiving signatures from veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu at his residence on Saturday.

The campaign was to take to people the charter of 12 demands raised at a summit on Dalits held in Hyderabad in August. The signature collected would be sent to the President of India. Ten leaders, who were elected in the Hyderabad summit, will lead a ‘Dalit march’ to the Parliament on December 4.

CPI(M) executive committee member P Sampath, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front general secretary Samuel Raj were present among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.