HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Signature campaign pressing for Dalit rights concludes

December 02, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives receiving signatures from veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu at his residence on Saturday. 

Representatives receiving signatures from veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu at his residence on Saturday. 

A signature campaign to press for a 12-point charter of demands, including seeking a special legislation to prevent honour killings concluded, with representatives receiving signatures from veteran Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu at his residence on Saturday.

The campaign was to take to people the charter of 12 demands raised at a summit on Dalits held in Hyderabad in August. The signature collected would be sent to the President of India. Ten leaders, who were elected in the Hyderabad summit, will lead a ‘Dalit march’ to the Parliament on December 4.

CPI(M) executive committee member P Sampath, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front general secretary Samuel Raj were present among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.