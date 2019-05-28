Signal failure delays trains in Arakkonam

A signal cable fault near Arakkonam delayed trains on the mainline for over 45 minutes on Monday.

Sources with Southern Railway said that a fault near the cabin on the Arakkonam-Tiruttani was reported around 8.45 a.m.

Due to this, the Tirupathi Chennai Garudathri Express, Tirupathi Passenger and Tiruttani-Chennai Central EMU train were halted at various stations between Tiruttani and Arakkonam. Technical experts from Arakkonam railway station rushed to the spot and rectified the fault around 9.50 a.m.

After that, train services resumed, said R. Sivagami, of Mosur, who said the railway authorities should find a permament solution to the frequent signal faults and other track disturbances on the route.

She pointed out that even a 10-minute delay in operation would inconvenience thousands of office-goers.