13 December 2021 16:15 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday posted IAS officer M.A. Siddique as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration replacing incumbent K. Phanindra Reddy.

In a government order, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu transferred Mr. Reddy as the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, a post that was held by Mr. Siddique.

