Tamil Nadu

Siddha practitioner murdered in Tirunelveli

Body fished out from well; police suspect dispute over property could be the motive behind the crime

A 32-year-old man, who was practising Siddha, in Vijayanarayanam in Thisyanvilai police station limits, was found dead in a well in the early hours of Sunday.

Following a complaint from the Siddha practitioner’s family that he had not returned home since Saturday noon, a case was registered.

The police said that Thirupathi Linga Raj resided in Melapandarapuram. He was married and had two children. He was running two clinics. Everyday, he would go to Thisayanvilai and Sattankulam in the adjacent Thoothukudi district on his two-wheeler.

As he did not return home even after 10 p.m., his family members went in search of him. Around midnight, they spotted a body floating in a well and alerted Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

When the body was fished out from the well, they found it to be that of the Siddha practitioner. There were injuries on the body and the two-wheeler used by him was also thrown inside the well, the police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the man had some differences over purchase of a property near his house. “This could be a motive, we are probing in this angle,” an investigating officer said.

A special team has been formed to nab the killers. Thisayanvilai police have registered a case of murder.

