Siddaramaiah visits Periyar Thidal

‘Periyar and Ambedkar are two sides of the same coin’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday paid homage to Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, at Periyar Thidal. He also met Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani.

“Paid my respects to the father of the Dravidan movement Periyar by visiting his memorial in Chennai today. Also visited Periyar museum along with DK president Veeramani” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He also told reporters that he was a keen follower of Periyar, who struggled hard to unite all the Dravidians.

Mr. Veeramani said Periyar and Dr. Ambedkar were two sides of the same coin.