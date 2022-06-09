Siddaramaiah to receive VCK’s ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award

Rights activist Rajadurai to receive ‘Periyar Oli’ award

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will receive the ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award instituted by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Thursday.

Noted human rights activist and writer S.V. Rajadurai would receive the ‘Periyar Oli’ award and industrialist V.G. Santhosam would receive the ‘Kamarasar Kathir’ award. Former IAS officer Chellappan would be conferred the ‘Iyothee Thass Aadhavan’ award.

Social Democratic Party of India leader Tehlan Baqavi would receive the ‘Quaid-e-Millat Pirai’ award and archaeologist Professor K. Rajan would receive the ‘Semmozhi Gnayiru’ award. The ‘Marx Mamani’ award would be posthumously conferred on writer Jawahar. The date for the awards’ ceremony would be announced later, Mr. Thirumavalavan said.