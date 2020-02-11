Sid Sriram, Shreya Ghosal to spice up Riviera 2020

Film vocalists Sid Sriram, Shreya Ghosal and cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be this year’s special guests at Riviera 2020, the annual cultural and sports event of the Vellore Institute of Technology.

Over 40,000 participants from different institutions in India and abroad are expected to throng Vellore’s VIT campus on Wednesday for the 19th edition of Riviera, the four-day annual international cultural, sports and intellectual rendezvous to begin tomorrow.

Premier events

“The number of events has risen to 152 this year, and one-third of them are newly introduced ones to ensure participation of more students from different perspectives,” said VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan, who briefed mediapersons about the event on Monday.

He released a poster on Riviera 2020 and said the objective of the fête was to nurture friendship and brotherhood among students, develop team spirit among youngsters and bring in a sense oneness among the student community.

As many as 33,708 students have registered from all four campuses of VIT and 2,920 from outside institutions have registered so far. With several events having on-the spot registration, a finally tally of 45,000 participants is expected this year.

In addition, 120 students and 23 faculty members from 40 global Institutes from across 39 countries are expected to participate. Events testing skills, including academic learning and expertise, capacity, and sporting temperaments will to be held. Cash prizes worth ₹15 lakh will be offered to winners of events. The events start with a Marathon with the theme ‘Run for Peace’ on February 12.

Evening entertainment

Vocalist Sid Sriram and his band, and Stand up comedian Zakir Khan will entertain audiences during the evening on the inaugural day. Benny Dayal and his band are scheduled for a live performance on Thursday.

Singer Shreya Ghosal will take to the stage on Friday.

Vice-president of VIT, Sankar Viswanathan, assistant vice-president, Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, pro vice-chancellor S. Narayanan and Riviera convenor R. Subashini were present at the press conference.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event.