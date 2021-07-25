Tamil Nadu

SICCI submits policy recommendation to CM

The president of Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Ar Rm Arun, on Saturday met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to submit a report containing the chamber’s recommendations for inclusive growth.

A release by SICCI said that Mr. Arun welcomed the prompt action taken by the government in mobilising critical resources for tackling the second wave of COVID-19. and expressed hope that the government would soon lead the State into new avenues of growth and development.

Among the recommendations were suggestions on reinvigorating industrial growth, increasing credit growth, funding the unfunded, employment generation, providing relief to the farm sector, and education sector and improving inclusivity in the health care sector. The report focussed on accelerating growth in the MSME sector, which, it said, was the backbone of industrial growth.

V.N. Shiva Shankar, vice-president, and Vinod Solomon, secretary, SICCI were present.


