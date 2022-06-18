SICCI gets ISO certification

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 20:52 IST

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has now been awarded with ISO 9001:2015 certification.

According to a statement, SICCI is the first chamber in South India to receive the ISO certification completing all the internal and external ISO audits in six weeks. The ISO certification is a recognition for the better internal management and robustness, less wastage of resources, increases in efficiency, productivity and profit, improved member retention and service.

SICCI president Ar. Rm. Arun said: “Chambers and trade bodies were finding it difficult to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic and also adopt the current technology frameworks. However, SICCI has evolved and has continued to stay relevant to the industry,” he added.