Siblings washed away while swimming in Cheyyar river in Tiruvannamalai

Updated - August 21, 2024 11:43 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 11:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 G. Kathireswarar, 6, and G. Akileshwaran, 4 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two siblings were washed away in the Cheyyar river at Kallathur village near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai, when they went for a swim on Wednesday. The siblings were identified as G. Kathireswarar, 6, and G. Akileshwaran, 4.

K. Govindaraj, 33, was working at his farm and his wife G. Nandhini, 28, a maid, was busy with domestic chores, when the two boys went for a swim, early in the morning.

Water level in the river had been steadily rising over the past week for a week due to heavy rain in the Jawadhu Hills, which received 61 mm of rainfall as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Areas at the foothills like Polur and Kalasapakkam also received heavy rainfall of 70 mm and 65.6 mm during the same period. The District Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian had warned people not to venture into water bodies.

When Govindaraj went in search of his missing sons, he found their dress on the riverbank. Immediately, other farmers and neighbours rushed to the spot. They alerted the Chengam police and fire service.

After more than two hours of struggle, the bodies of the siblings were recovered from the river.

A case has been registered by Chengam police. A probe is under way.

