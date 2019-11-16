Siblings killed in road accident in Coimbatore

Two siblings were fatally run over by a lorry after they fell from the motorcycle their father was riding on Saturday morning. The children were run over when their father, Venkatesh, allegedly tried to negotiate an obstruction on the road caused by a garbage bin, in Rathinapuri.

The deceased have been identified as V. Gayathri (9) and Keerthana (7), daughters of Venkatesh, a resident of Rathinapuri.

The accident took place when Venkatesh was taking Gayathri, Keerthana and their brother Karthikeyan to school on his two-wheeler. Minutes after they left home, the two-wheeler collided with a lorry that came from the opposite side. The two girls fell off on to the road and were run over by the lorry.

While Keerthana died on the spot, Gayathri suffered serious injuries. Though she was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), she succumbed to her injuries. Venkatesh and Karthikeyan were also admitted to the hospital for minor injuries they suffered.

Residents in the locality where the accident took place said it happened when Venkatesh tried to avoid a garbage bin of the Coimbatore Corporation, placed on the road.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (East) has started an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic in-charge) E.S. Uma visited the spot. The police are yet to confirm whether the accident took place due to the garbage bin on the road.