Siblings drown in pond near Villupuram

Two sisters, aged 7 and 6, drowned in a pond at Thiruvenainallur near Villupuram on Thursday. The names of the victims were given as Akshita and Rakshita, children of Annamalai and Chitra, farm labourers of Pudur village.
According to the police, the couple had left for work leaving the two children with Annamalai’s sister Jothi in Thiruvenainallur.
The children stepped into the pond to bathe when they were trapped under the swamp and drowned. When they failed to return after sometime, the villagers launched a search and found their bodies floating in the pond.
The bodies were retrieved and sent for postmortem to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam.
The Thiruvenainallur police have registered a case.
