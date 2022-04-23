Siblings drown in pond near Thirunavalur

The victims were playing in the pond

Two siblings, aged 8 and 12, drowned in a pond at Pappankulam near Thirunavalur on Friday. The victims were identified as P. Suresh and his sister P. Anisha of Periyaottapan Kuppam.

The police said the children, who were playing in a pond in Pappankulam in the afternoon, drowned in the waterbody. Since they did not return home, the parents and locals launched a search for them and found them in the pond. Though the locals rushed them to the Muthandikuppam General Hospital, the doctors declared them brought dead.

A case has been registered.