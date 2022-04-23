Siblings drown in pond near Thirunavalur
The victims were playing in the pond
Two siblings, aged 8 and 12, drowned in a pond at Pappankulam near Thirunavalur on Friday. The victims were identified as P. Suresh and his sister P. Anisha of Periyaottapan Kuppam.
The police said the children, who were playing in a pond in Pappankulam in the afternoon, drowned in the waterbody. Since they did not return home, the parents and locals launched a search for them and found them in the pond. Though the locals rushed them to the Muthandikuppam General Hospital, the doctors declared them brought dead.
A case has been registered.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.