ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings drown in a pond near Nemili town in Ranipet

Published - August 24, 2024 11:30 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings drowned in a pond at Punnai village near Nemili town in Ranipet, when they went to take bath and catch fish on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the deceased siblings were identified as P. Supriya, 10, and her younger brother P. Ranjithkumar, students of Class VI and V at the Government Middle School in Nemili town respectively.

Their parents, farmer K. Paramasivam, 48, and his wife P. Bhuvaneshwari, 38, a housekeeping staff in a private firm in Ranipet were at work when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday being a holiday, the siblings had gone to the nearby pond to bathe and fish. As his children did not return, Paramasivam went in search of them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He found their clothes on the bund of the pond. Other farmers and neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the police and firefighters. After more than an hour of struggle, the firefighters recovered their bodies from the river.

A case has been registered by Nemili police. A probe is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US