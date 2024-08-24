GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siblings drown in a pond near Nemili town in Ranipet

Published - August 24, 2024 11:30 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings drowned in a pond at Punnai village near Nemili town in Ranipet, when they went to take bath and catch fish on Saturday.

Police said the deceased siblings were identified as P. Supriya, 10, and her younger brother P. Ranjithkumar, students of Class VI and V at the Government Middle School in Nemili town respectively.

Their parents, farmer K. Paramasivam, 48, and his wife P. Bhuvaneshwari, 38, a housekeeping staff in a private firm in Ranipet were at work when the incident occurred.

Saturday being a holiday, the siblings had gone to the nearby pond to bathe and fish. As his children did not return, Paramasivam went in search of them.

He found their clothes on the bund of the pond. Other farmers and neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the police and firefighters. After more than an hour of struggle, the firefighters recovered their bodies from the river.

A case has been registered by Nemili police. A probe is under way.

