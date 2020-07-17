Siblings convicted in sensational triple murder case

VILLUPURAM

17 July 2020 01:14 IST

The Mahila court in Villupuram on Thursday convicted and sentenced two siblings for the murder of three persons at M. Kuchipalayam in 2009.

Mahila court judge G. Santhi convicted the main accused E. Murugan on three counts under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and slapped a fine of ₹75,000.

The judge ordered that he should undergo triple life imprisonment consecutively.

Advertising

Advertising

The judge also convicted Murugan’s brother E. Mathiarasan to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹25,000.

According to special public prosecutor K. Rathika, the victims were identified as Sekar, his daughter Lavanya, 21, and her boyfriend Silambarasan, 27.

Murugan, who was in sofa manufacturing business in Kuchipalayam, entered into business dealings with Sekar of Nallan Pillai Petral. During frequent trips to Nallan Pillai Petral, Murugan developed intimacy with Lavanya. However, Lavanya was in a relationship with Murugan’s employee Silambarasan. The duo got married and sought asylum in Murugan’s house.

An argument erupted between them and Murugan with the help of another employee Moorthy, murdered the couple and buried their bodies in an abandoned well near his house.

When Sekar came to Murugan’s house in search of his daughter after 10 days, Murugan, with the help of his brother Mathiarasan, murdered Sekar.

The murders came to light only in 2012 after Murugan’s daughter Bhargavi blurted out on a TV reality show that her father had committed three murders.

After hearing the arguments, the judge convicted and sentenced Murugan and Mathiarasan. The court acquitted Murugan’s wife Rajeshwari while Moorthy died during the course of the trial.