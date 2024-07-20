ADVERTISEMENT

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar takes charge as Cuddalore Collector

Published - July 20, 2024 12:22 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Friday assumed office as the Collector of Cuddalore district.

Mr. Senthil Kumar had earlier held the post of the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department. He replaced A. Arun Thamburaj, who was transferred recently.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Senthil Kumar said the administration would accord top priority for expeditious redressal of grievances and ensure that all welfare schemes reach the people. Health and education would be among the key focus areas, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US