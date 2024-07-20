GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar takes charge as Cuddalore Collector

Published - July 20, 2024 12:22 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Friday assumed office as the Collector of Cuddalore district.

Mr. Senthil Kumar had earlier held the post of the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department. He replaced A. Arun Thamburaj, who was transferred recently.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Senthil Kumar said the administration would accord top priority for expeditious redressal of grievances and ensure that all welfare schemes reach the people. Health and education would be among the key focus areas, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.