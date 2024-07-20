Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar takes charge as Cuddalore Collector

Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Friday assumed office as the Collector of Cuddalore district.

Mr. Senthil Kumar had earlier held the post of the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department. He replaced A. Arun Thamburaj, who was transferred recently.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Senthil Kumar said the administration would accord top priority for expeditious redressal of grievances and ensure that all welfare schemes reach the people. Health and education would be among the key focus areas, he said.