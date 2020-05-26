Tamil Nadu

SI ‘verbally abuses’ soldier in Kanniyakumari; SHRC seeks report

Panel takes suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in Hindu Tamil Thisai about a policeman using derogatory words against an Army soldier and has called for a report into the incident.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss called for a detailed report from the Superintendent of Police in Kanniyakumari district within two weeks.

According to the report that appeared in the daily on May 26, an audio recording of a conversation between Sub-Inspector Sureshkumar of Arumanai police station and an Army soldier Kings had gone viral.

The soldier had called the policeman in connection with a domestic violence case and sought action against a man, who allegedly harassed his aunt. During the conversation, the policeman reportedly used some derogatory words. An organisation too has given a representation claiming that the police was attempting to protect the Sub-Inspector.

