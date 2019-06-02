Shukla second DGP to be sent to Mandapam

Ashutosh Shukla, the Director General of Police (Elections), who was transferred and posted as Special Officer, Refugee Camp at Mandapam, was the eighth top police official and the second officer in the rank of DGP to be ‘shunted out’ to the ‘insignificant post’, after A.X. Alexander in 2001.

Mr. Shukla replaced Inspector General of Police Pramod Kumar. The post was first created in 2001 to shift Mr. Alexander, the then DGP, after the AIADMK came to power. Since then, the position has reportedly been kept alive to ‘humiliate’ senior police officers who fall out with the government or earn the wrath of those at the helm of affairs.

The arrangement suited both AIADMK and DMK governments over the last 18 years. Mr. Shukla apparently drew the ire of the government by making a recommendation to the Election Commission to transfer senior police officers, including Inspector-General of Police (Intelligence) K.N. Sathiyamoorthy, to ensure free and fair polls in Tamil Nadu.

He is likely to assume office on June 3, sources said. He would be assigned a ‘single-room office’ in an old tiled-roof building with a wooden chair and table. The fan in the room would function only when there is proper power supply. Presently, the Inspector of Police post in the office is vacant, and a special sub-inspector and a constable are available to work under the DGP.

Previous incumbents

After Mr. Alexander, Inspector General (IG) of Police Shyam Sundar, IG Christopher Nelson, IG Sarabjeet Singh and Additional DGP (ADGP) Jaffer Sait had served in the camp during different periods.

Mr. Sait had served for the longest period of more than six years, before he was transferred and posted as Project Officer, Tamil Nadu Police Academy in June 2017. He was then replaced by ADGP Su. Arunachalam.