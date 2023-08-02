HamberMenu
Shrimp farmers’ conclave held

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture signed Memoranda of Understanding to validate CIBA’s therapeutic for EHP disease and research collaboration with Annamalai University

August 02, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

At a shrimp farmers’ conclave held recently, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture signed Memoranda of Understanding to validate CIBA’s therapeutic for EHP disease and research collaboration with Annamalai University. 

A total of 431 shrimp farmers from across the coastal districts of the State participated in the event held on Tuesday. Enterocytozoon hepatopenaei is a microsporidian that causes hepatopancreatic micrisporidiosis. At the event, apart from shrimp export, university faculty and students discussed disease prevention, with reference to EHP, crop insurance for shrimp farming and developing genetically improved Indian white shrimp. 

There was also discussion on diversifying of brackishwater aquaculture with mudcrab and Asian seabass fish. University vice-chancellor Rm. Kathiresan inaugurated the conference.

