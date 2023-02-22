SHRC seeks report over incident at Anbu Jothi ashram

February 22, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from authorities over the incident in Villupuram district, where some inmates of Anbu Jothi ashram alleged that they were raped, chained and subjected to torture.

Taking suomotu cognisance of media reports over the incident, the SHRC sought detailed reports in this regard from Villupuram Collector and Superintendent of Police within six weeks. The ashram, registered under the Nalla Samariyar Charitable Trust, had been functioning without licence as a home for persons with mental illnesses and destitute women.

A probe into a complaint of man missing from the ashram eventually led to the unearthing of evidence of sexual and physical abuse and a trafficking racket. Nine persons, including ashram owner Jubin Baby, 45, his wife Maria, 43, of Kerala, and their associates, have been arrested on the charges of rape and assault, among other offences.