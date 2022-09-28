SHRC seeks report over doctor’s attempt to administer delivery over video call

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Commission has sought report from the DPH within six weeks

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Health (DPH) for a report over an incident in which a woman delivered a stillborn after being sent away from a primary health centre in Chengalpattu district, as the duty doctor was not present and nurses administered the delivery with instructions from the doctor over a video call.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports over the incident and sought a report from the DPH within six weeks.

According to media reports, the woman who was due for delivery arrived with her husband. The duty doctor R. Balu was not available at the hospital.

Nurses realised that there were a few complications and that the baby was in a breech position.

The nurses eventually called the doctor over phone, who in turn instructed them to make a video call and gave directions to perform the delivery over the call. After an unsuccessful attempt, they rushed the patient to the government hospital at Madhuranthakam, reports added. The patient delivered a stillborn while on her way to the hospital.