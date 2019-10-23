SHRC seeks report on wrong treatment to patient

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicines into an incident in Thoothukudi where a doctor gave “wrong treatment” to a child with fever.
Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports into the incident, SHRC chairperson Justice T. Meenakumari called for a report from Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicines within four weeks.
According to media reports, the authorities have filed a complaint against Dr. Selvakumari of Selva Nursing Home in Sawyerpuram. During an inspection, it was found that a nine-year old patient was admitted to the hospital and administered antibiotic as an injection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.