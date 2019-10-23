SHRC seeks report on wrong treatment to patient

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicines into an incident in Thoothukudi where a doctor gave “wrong treatment” to a child with fever.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports into the incident, SHRC chairperson Justice T. Meenakumari called for a report from Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicines within four weeks.

According to media reports, the authorities have filed a complaint against Dr. Selvakumari of Selva Nursing Home in Sawyerpuram. During an inspection, it was found that a nine-year old patient was admitted to the hospital and administered antibiotic as an injection.