SHRC seeks report on plight of migrant workers

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and other authorities on the plight of migrants stranded in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts during the COVID-19 lockdown.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran gave two weeks’ time to authorities including the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Labour Secretary and Kancheepuram Collector to respond.

Human rights activist Henri Tiphagne of People’s Watch had filed a complaint with the SHRC alleging that over 1,600 migrant workers from Assam, Odisha and West Bengal were denied government assistance in Kancheepuram district’s Selaiyanur, Araneri, Maambakkam, Vallam, Kandigai and Palnellur. Their factory owners too expressed helplessness.

He urged the Commission to personally verify if they have been provided with dry rations and cooked food. Besides, he sought a direction to their employers to pay salaries. He also sought a direction to ensure that industrial establishments in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts took proper care of migrant workers.