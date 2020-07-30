Tamil Nadu

SHRC seeks report on distribution of food to frontline workers from garbage vehicle

Greater Chennai Corporation asked to reply in three weeks

The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday called for a report from Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) following a media report that stated that frontline workers fighting COVID-19 were distributed food from a garbage collection vehicle in the city.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident and called for a report from GCC Commissioner within three weeks.

According to the report, the frontline workers deployed in Tiruvottiyur area were being distributed food packets from a garbage collection vehicle for a few days.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 5:44:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/shrc-seeks-report-on-distribution-of-food-to-frontline-workers-from-garbage-vehicle/article32230872.ece

