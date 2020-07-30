SHRC seeks report on distribution of food to frontline workers from garbage vehicle

The State Human Rights Commission on Thursday called for a report from Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) following a media report that stated that frontline workers fighting COVID-19 were distributed food from a garbage collection vehicle in the city.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident and called for a report from GCC Commissioner within three weeks.

According to the report, the frontline workers deployed in Tiruvottiyur area were being distributed food packets from a garbage collection vehicle for a few days.