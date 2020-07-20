SHRC seeks report on Dalit boy being forced to clean faeces

CHENNAI

20 July 2020 14:45 IST

A report has been sought from the Dharmapuri Collector and Superintendent of Police within four weeks

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday sought a report from the Dharmapuri Collector and Superintendent of Police, into an incident in which a Dalit boy was forced to clean his faeces with his hands.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss took suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Hindu on the incident, and sought a report from the Dharmapuri Collector and Superintendent of Police within four weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

The 14-year-old Dalit boy from Kodarampatty village, was forced to clean up his faeces from a field, after he was spotted defecating behind bushes on the fringes of a patta plot of land, in a village in Pennagaram on July 15.

The boy was spotted by the owner of the land, Rajashekhar, who pulled him up and forced him to clear the faeces with his hands. Rajashekhar also hit him, according to the complaint by the boy’s father.

A case has been registered against the perpetrator based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.