SHRC recommends reinvestigation of road accident and compensation to woman

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday recommended that the Tamil Nadu government direct the Tiruvarur Superintendent of Police to reinvestigate a road accident in which a woman lost her hand in 2019. The final report on the case should be produced before the court concerned in three months, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC member V. Kannadasan also recommended that the State government pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the complainant, R. Devi, of Nagapattinam district. The Commission also recommended departmental action against Special Sub-Inspector N.S. Rajagopalan and Sub-Inspectors of Police A. Vignesh and R. Ganapathi – all attached to the Thiruvarur taluk police station at the time – who were involved in the investigation into the case.

According to the complainant, a vehicle rammed her two-wheeler from behind on March 7, 2019. After she fell, a government bus ran over her, inflicting serious injuries on her hand, which had to be amputated. Though the respondents were investigating the case, they did not seize the vehicle in question or take action, and hence the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The respondents filed a plea under Regulation 9(g) of the State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu (Procedure) Regulations, 1997, to dismiss the complaint in limine, as a criminal case was pending before the court. But the Commission, after due inquiry, dismissed the plea in March 2022. During the hearing, the respondents denied all the allegations.

Considering the materials on record, the Commission said: “Because of the negligence on the part of the respondents and the failure to investigate the matter in a proper manner, the young woman lost her hand, and because of the act of the respondents, the complainant is not able to file a petition under the Motor Vehicles Act for claiming compensation for the grievous injuries sustained by her in the accident.”

It held that the respondents had not acted in accordance with law, and that they had acted in a negligent manner which amounted to a violation of the human rights of the complainant. Hence, it held that the complainant was entitled to receive a compensation of ₹3 lakh, payable by the Tamil Nadu government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.