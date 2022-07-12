SHRC recommends ₹5 lakh compensation to family of woman who died after C-section

Doctor should have taken advice from experienced obstetrician, says enquiry officer

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of a woman in Villupuram district, who died following heavy bleeding after a caesarian delivery in a government hospital in Tindivanam in February 2020.

The Joint Director of Health Services in Villupuram, who inquired into the case had observed that if the doctor on duty, after noticing the complications in the patient, “had either taken advice from an experienced obstetrician/gynaecologist or moved the patient to a medical college hospital, the death of the patient could have been avoided.“

Considering the arguments from both sides and the report of the Enquiry Officer, the SHRC member also recommended to the State government to “ensure that the sufficient number of experienced doctors and nurses, especially obstetricians and gynaecologists, should be posted in all the government hospitals on 24x7 basis, especially in labour wards.”

Their availability should be monitored for providing proper medical facility to the needy people.

According to applicant S. Sarasu, her daughter Girija, was admitted to Government Hospital, Tindivanam ,on February 27, 2020 around 6 p.m. and doctors informed her that the C-section should be performed for delivery and accordingly a child was born to her daughter. She further alleged doctors conducted cesarean in a careless manner, which led to bleeding from 10 p.m.

After she rushed her daughter to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mundiampakkam, Villupuram, doctors there informed her that the patient had died in the early hours of February 28.

Respondent Dr. E. Savitha denied the allegations. On a request from the SHRC, Joint Director of Health Services in Villupuram examined the witnesses and submitted a report.