SHRC recommends ₹1 lakh compensation to victim for police excesses

CHENNAI

31 December 2020 04:15 IST

Constable, three others assaulted man

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended compensation of ₹1 lakh to a man who was assaulted in a public place and at the Madhavaram police station in November 2016.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss recommended that the Home Department recover a sum of ₹1 lakh from police constable Thavasi Anandan and initiate disciplinary action against the respondents.

According to complainant G. Saran Srinivasan of Thanikachalam Nagar in Ponniamman Koil (west), he and his son were on their way to a shop on a bike on November 13, 2016, when the police constable and three other policemen, who were on a patrol, stopped them. Despite showing a driving licence and other documents, the constable slapped the complainant.

Later, he was taken to the police station and assaulted with a lathi, the complainant said.

Even after his parents reached the station, he was assaulted and was let go only after signing a letter and promising that he would not file a complaint.

Allegations denied

The respondent denied all allegations made in the petition and said he was only checking vehicles as per orders. He let the petitioner to leave and did not take him into custody.

During the hearing of the case, it came to light that the complainant was taken to the station.

The respondent also did not mention the fact that the complainant was made to submit an apology letter.

The Commission further concluded that the respondent and other officers had assaulted the complainant.